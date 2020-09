11:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 PA reports ramming attack: 'Israeli occupation forces shot youth' Falastin newspaper reported the Islamic ramming attack at Tapuach Junction: "The Israeli occupation forces shot at a Palestinian youth at Za'tara checkpoint, in Nablus, in the northern West Bank." ► ◄ Last Briefs