Former MK Shuli Mualem joins Likud

Former Knesset Member Shuli Mualem met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and signed a registration form with Likud CEO Tzuri Siso.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "I'm very happy that Shuli Mualem, a former Knesset Member and one of the most important activists of religious Zionism, is naturally joining the Likud. The Likud is the home of religious Zionism, it's the home of the loyalists of Eretz Yisrael, and it's your home."

Mualem added, "I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu. The Likud is the natural home of religious Zionism, of the ideological Right. I feel that these days, the people of Israel are concerned health-wise and economically, and there's still much work to do to fix the world and bring the State of Israel to its place - and I feel that the place to do that is in the Likud."