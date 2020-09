10:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 35-year-old worker falls from height at Ilabun construction site A 35-year-old worker fell from a height at a construction site in Ilabun. MDA paramedics provided initial treatment and a MDA helicopter evacuated the seriously injured worker to Rambam Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs