President Rivlin: 'We won't allow accursed terror to raise its head'

President Reuven Rivlin referred to the Islamic ramming attack at Tapuach Junction in Samaria in which a soldier and policeman were lightly wounded.

"Our prayers are directed this morning to the healing of the policeman and IDF fighter who were wounded in the ramming attack at Tapuach Junction. Kudos to the force that acted quickly on the spot to neutralize the terrorist. We won't allow accursed terror to raise its head and we'll fight it without compromise," the President said.