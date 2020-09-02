|
10:22
Reported
Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
West Nile Fever-infected mosquitoes said discovered in Gush Dan
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Fever virus were discovered in Gush Dan, according to the Environmental Protection Ministry.
The Ministry required the municipalities of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan to carry out monitoring, and if necessary to carry out immediate pest control. In the past month, mosquitoes infected with West Nile fever virus have also been discovered in the north and south of the country.
