Rabin assassination: Tel Aviv mobilizes youth information campaign

To mark the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality announced the intention to mobilize the "Candle Youth" of 1995 for an information campaign for youths who will visit the murder site.

According to Mayor Ron Huldai: "The assassination of Rabin for my generation is a memory - but for the young it's ancient history. Some unfortunately don't even know who Rabin was and his way: Love of country, devotion to the Zionist idea, and of course - striving for peace. It's very important to tell the youth the story that took place on November 4th. There is no more suitable place for this lesson than at the foot of City Hall, the place where a thug took the law into his own hands and influenced the course of history."