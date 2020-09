09:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 The Daily Portion / Good luck at school! Read more Yesterday was the first official day of school in Israel, while yeshivas began on the 1st of Elul, other schools have yet to begin the year. ► ◄ Last Briefs