|
09:25
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
IDF Spokesman: Terrorist tried to run over soldier, policeman with car
The IDF Spokesman reports that a preliminary investigation of the Tapuach Junction ramming attack shows that the attacker tried to run over an IDF fighter and a policeman with his vehicle, and then got out of his vehicle with a knife drawn.
As a result of the crash, an IDF fighter and a policeman were lightly wounded and evacuated for medical treatment at hospital. The policeman responded by firing and the attacker was wounded.
Last Briefs