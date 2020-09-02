|
09:12
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Samaria attacker ran over policemen, came at them with knife drawn
The investigation of the ramming attack at Tapuach Junction shows that a policeman standing at Tapuach Junction engaged in issuing citations was hit by a vehicle that drove in their direction and ran them over.
The attacker then stopped the vehicle and got out of it running towards them with a knife drawn. A police officer who spotted him fired and neutralized him. Both policemen were lightly wounded and the attacker was moderately injured.
Last Briefs