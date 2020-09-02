Forecast: Warmer than usual in mountains and inland, humid on coast

Today will continue to be hotter and drier than usual in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain.

Tomorrow will see a significant increase in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland. On the coastal plain it will be humid. An increase in heat stress is expected.

Friday will see another increase in heat stress, with heavy to extreme heat stress prevailing in most areas. It will be warmer than usual to rainy in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain.

Shabbat will continue to see heavy to extreme heat stress in most areas. It will be warmer than usual to rainy in the mountains and inland, and humid on the coastal plain. Next week no real change in the weather is expected and the heat will continue.