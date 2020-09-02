Deputy Health Minister on 'red city' closures: 'Not a punishment'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish explained in a Reshet Bet interview that imposing closures in "red cities" is "not a punishment; we're pouring Home Front Command forces into these cities, conducting tests, and working with the authorities. If we don't close there, people will go out to green cities and infect there."

On opening the education system, Kish said: "We wanted to make the decision on the eve of classes opening. There's a price we pay, but we gained it because we dealt with the most relevant places and the real problems."