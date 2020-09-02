07:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 'It's not how much money that goes to Gaza, but where it goes' In a Reshet Bet interview, Minister Hili Troper referred to the truce agreement with Hamas. "It's not the amount of money that enters the Gaza Strip, but where it goes. Money that enters without control will probably reach things that harm Israel's security. As long as it moves to humanitarian needs, we support it, we have no interest in starving the population there," Troper explained. ► ◄ Last Briefs