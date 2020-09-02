|
07:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Public Health Services head hints at further restrictions
In an interview with Galei Tzahal, public health services head Sharon Elroi referred to the situation of the "red cities".
"When the list is final it will be distributed. It is quite possible that there will be more restrictions on cities beyond what is written in the 'traffic light' plan. It's certainly possible that in some places that are hotspots there will be additional restrictions."
