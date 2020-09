07:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Dutch man acquitted on anti-Semitic threats sent to neighbors Read more Netherlands judge acquits man after he claims hackers were behind anti-Semitic death threats sent to Jewish neighbors he had feuded with. ► ◄ Last Briefs