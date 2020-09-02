Liberman on truce agreement: 'Surrender agreement to terror'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman responded in a Reshet Bet interview to the truce agreement with the Hamas Islamic organization, saying: "There's an agreement to surrender to terror here; Hamas is once again proving that using violence pays off. In the end, we see that Hamas will soon reach the dimensions of Hezbollah; the pace of intensification there is alarming."

On the UAE agreement, Liberman said: "All declarations of peace in exchange for peace are a doctrine of lies. The payment was a withdrawal from Netanyahu's commitment to apply sovereignty. The agreement crossed red lines - the sale of F35 and other technologies never owned by the other side."