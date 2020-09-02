|
Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Amnesty accuses Iran of 'widespread torture' during protests
Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Iran's security forces of using torture to extract confessions, saying hundreds of people have been jailed since a sweeping crackdown against protests last year, AFP reports.
Massive protests erupted across Iran in November 2019 after a major petrol price hike, but they were put down by security forces with mass arrests amid a near-total internet blackout.
