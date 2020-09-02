Erekat: Netanyahu wants us to surrender to his plans

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu doesn't seek peace with the Palestinian Arabs but wants them to surrender to his plans, Xinhua reports.

"If Netanyahu and Kushner want to make peace with the Palestinians while Jerusalem and its holy sites under Israel's sovereignty, they must wait until after the end of time and life,” Erekat said. He added that Netanyahu, "who heads a government of settlement and apartheid, does not want peace, but wants the Palestinian surrender under the Israeli apartheid regime."