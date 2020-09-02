|
00:16
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Report: Baltimore school buckles to BLM pressure
An elite private school in Baltimore founded by Jews is revamping its curriculum in response to a pressure campaign by Black Lives Matter activists demanding an examination of the school's "wealth hoarding" and "tolerance of Zionism", The Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, BLM activists' latest academic target is Baltimore’s Park School, which was founded in 1912 by Jews who were barred entry into the city’s existing private schools.
Last Briefs