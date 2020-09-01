Kiryat Gat to be expanded to provide thousands of new housing units

Officials at the National Planning & Construction Council made the unanimous decision today to approve a plan proposed by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), according to which the city of Kiryat Gat will be expanded to the north and south in order to provide housing solutions for thousands of young couples.

The housing shortage has been an ongoing situation for years with home prices rising regardless of whatever else is going on in the economy and first-time buyers unable to get on the property ladder.

The local planning commission is expected to authorize the plan in the near future.