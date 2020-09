21:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Facebook accuses Russian agents of attempting to influence US voters Facebook has announced that it has thwarted an attempt by Russian agents to influence left-wing voters in advance of November's presidential elections. Russia has denied the allegations. ► ◄ Last Briefs