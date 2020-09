21:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Amir Ohana on Mandelblit: 'He's invested in Netanyahu's political assassination' Read more Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana sharply attacks AG Mandelblit, 'All his prestige and future depends on Netanyahu's conviction.' ► ◄ Last Briefs