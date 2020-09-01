Democrats: Billions of dollars wasted or stolen in gov't coronavirus aid

According to a document released today by Democratic lawmakers, billions of dollars in loans have been obtained fraudulently or otherwise in error, Reuters reports.

$659 billion were authorized in the government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). President Trump has claimed the program saved around 51 million jobs; economists estimate the real figure is somewhere between one and 14 million.

Democrats dismissed the assertion of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said previously that delivering aid quickly made it inevitable for the Treasury to run into issues of waste, saying that many of the issues could have been avoided.