Trump's physician: 'No concerns about his ability to execute his duties'

US President Donald Trump’s physician has announced that the president has not had a stroke, nor has he suffered other serious health issues, and that he remains healthy, Reuters reports.

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” said Dr. Sean Conley in a statement.

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”