News BriefsElul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
Joe Biden set to break monthly fundraising record - $300m in August
According to a report in the New York Times, former VP Joe Biden, now the Democratic party's presidential contender, is set to break the monthly fundraising record.
Although the exact figure for August's fundraising has not yet been confirmed, sources told NYT that Biden's total for August will top $300 million, which breaks the previous record set by Barack Obama in 2008, when he raised $193 million in a single month.
