21:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Hamas warns Israel: Implement agreement or it's back to violence A member of Hamas' political bureau has issued an ultimatum this evening, warning that if Israel does not implement the provisions settled on in their agreement, the terror organization will "return to a round of escalation."