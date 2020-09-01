Parks & Nature Authority issues extreme weather warning

The Parks and Nature Authority has issued an extreme weather warning, noting that according to forecasts from the Meteorological Service, most parts of the country will suffer extreme heatwave conditions from tomorrow.

The Authority has cautioned the general public to avoid unnecessary outdoor excursions due to the danger of life-threatening dehydration. Short hikes can be taken as long as the route is shady and there are places to rest along the way where drinking water is provided. Longer hiking routes are liable to be closed; for updates, check the Authority's website.