Microsoft to launch technology capable of detecting 'deepfakes'

Microsoft Corp. is on the brink of releasing new technology to help detect faked videos and photos, Bloomberg News reports.

So-called "deepfakes" use artificial intelligence to alter footage and make it appear that people said or did what they didn't. The new technology will be able to analyze video or audio recordings and will then issue a score indicating the likelihood that the footage was manipulated.

According to Tom Burt, a company vice-president, “This will be a long-term effort, but we hope to have an impact in the lead-up to November,” referring to the US presidential election.