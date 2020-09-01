Shaul Meridor: Atmosphere of 'terror' in Finance Ministry discussions

Shaul Meridor, the former budgets supervisor for the Treasury who resigned last week, related to Channel 12 that the atmosphere in the Finance Ministry's upper echelons was one of "terror." The interview will be broadcast in full this evening.

"During meetings, the moment someone said something that didn't tally with what the Minister wanted to hear, he would be threatened, he would yell at him - it was an atmosphere of terror," Meridor said, referring to his former boss, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud).