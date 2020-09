19:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Amir Ohana at Mitzpe Kramim: 'We'll struggle to the last drop of our political blood' Read more Minister Amir Ohana and MK Amit Halevi arrive at Mitzpe Kramim. MK Halevi: 'We're here so no stone in this charming settlement will move.' ► ◄ Last Briefs