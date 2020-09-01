Survey reveals ongoing severe shortages of PPE in US hospitals

Just a few days after boasting about his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, US President Trump might be feeling dismayed at the results of a survey conducted by the American Nurses Association, which revealed ongoing shortages in the nation's hospitals.

Bloomberg News reports that out of more than 21,000 nurses surveyed, a third reported that they had run out of or lacked sufficient N95 masks. Almost 60% of respondents said that they were being forced to reuse single-use protective equipment for days on end, with most of them adding that they were actually required to do so by their employers and around 53% of nurses admitting that re-using and decontaminating masks makes them feel unsafe.