Philippines President: 'If it's drugs, you shoot and kill'

President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has publicly ordered his top customs official to shoot to kill anyone found trying to smuggle drugs into the country, The Guardian reports.

"Drugs are still flowing inside the country through customs," Duterte said at a cabinet meeting that was broadcast on television. "I approved the purchase of firearms and until now you haven't killed even one? ... I'll back you up and you won't get jailed. If it's drugs, you shoot and kill. That's the arrangement."