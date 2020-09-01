UN doctor points to Sweden as model for coping with coronavirus

Dr David Nabarro, one of the UN's special envoys for Covid-19, has praised the Swedish response to the epidemic, saying it showed how “you can go about life while having the virus in your midst.”

Bloomberg News reports that Sweden “imposed far fewer restrictions on movement than others, and instead relied on Swedes to act responsibly and embrace the guidelines laid out by the country’s health authorities.” The result was a death rate far higher than in Sweden's Scandinavian neighbors, but now health authorities claim that the numbers are falling at a much faster rate than in other places.

Nabarro claimed Sweden is a particularly good example of how to live with coronavirus, and cautioned against countries pinning their hopes on a vaccine instead of dealing with the virus itself. “I want us to learn to get used to living with this virus without hoping for a vaccine, because I’m really nervous that the world will go into some kind of suspended animation for a long period of time,” he said.