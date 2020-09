18:14 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Netanyahu's head isn't in state affairs' Read more Yamina Chairman attacks PM Netanyahu, accusing him of being busy with his private affairs, not running country and coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs