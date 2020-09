17:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Israeli delegation returns from Abu Dhabi An El Al plane carrying the Israeli delegation that flew to Abu Dhabi yesterday has touched down in Ben Gurion airport. It passed through Saudi airspace both on its journey out and on its return. ► ◄ Last Briefs