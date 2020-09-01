Russian darknet site holds voter information on around 10m Americans

According to the Washington Post, voter information for millions of Americans is being offered for free on a Russian hacking website, the Moscow-based business newspaper Kommersant reported today.

The information was being held on several databases on the darknet, and contained information on around 10 million voters from Michigan, Connecticut, Arkansas, Florida, and North Carolina. Voters' names, addresses, birthdates, voter ID numbers, and polling station numbers were all listed.

"Infowatch," a Russian security firm, confirmed the authenticity of the database and noted that the information was obtained in late 2019.