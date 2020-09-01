|
News BriefsElul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
PM welcomes UAE banking agreement, 'more agreements to follow soon'
Responding to the signing of a banking agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his satisfaction with the development.
"This agreement will help us to advance mutual investments as well as cooperation on a wide range of issues," he said. "We will soon be able to announce progress on additional agreements in the areas of transportation, tourism, and trade," he added.
