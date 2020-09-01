Israel Philharmonic Orchestra to resume concerts next week

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is to resume performances with a live audience next week, due to the latest amendments to the government's coronavirus regulations which have loosened the restrictions somewhat.

The first concerts will be held on September 6 at eight o'clock in the evening, at the Tel Aviv Cultural Hall and also at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem. The musicians will be divided into two separate "capsules," and the number of people permitted in the audience will be capped at 1,000.