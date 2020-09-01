Aryeh Deri: Agreement with Hamas should have included return of captives

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has criticized the government's ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terror organization in Gaza, noting that it does not include any reference to Hamas returning the bodies of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas, nor to them releasing Israeli citizens being held in Gaza.

"It pains me a great deal that we reached an agreement with Hamas that does not include their returning the captives they are holding," Deri said. "This would have been an excellent opportunity to take advantage of, and it is a tremendous pity that it was missed. Showing humanity to Hamas and fulfilling their requests has never proved itself in the past."