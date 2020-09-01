Rivlin pays condolence call to family of rabbi murdered in attack

President of the State of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin today, Tuesday 1 September / 12 Elul, paid a condolence call at the home of the family of the late Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petah Tikvah. Rabbi Ohayon was murdered in a terrorist attack at the Segula junction in Petah Tikvah on Wednesday 26 August / 6 Elul.

The president met Shai’s widow Sivan and their young children, his mother Shlomit and his brothers and sisters. The family told the president about Rabbi Ohayon and how he always offered a helping hand to those around him. His mother Shlomit spoke about how her neighbors congratulated her about Shai becoming a Rabbi, and when she asked him why he had not told her he modestly said, “it’s just a piece of paper.”

“My son took care of everyone, with modesty and great intention. He always took care of me so that I would not want for anything. If only we could be the last bereaved family,” she said.