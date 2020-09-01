Rivlin to students: You have extra responsibility for your health

President of the State of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin opened the 2020-21/5781 school year with first-graders at the new Gesher elementary school in Beit Shemesh and then at the city’s Tafnit junior high school.

President Rivlin to Israel’s schoolchildren:

“This year, our dear schoolchildren, you have an extra responsibility: to look after yourselves and your health. I want to wish all of Israel’s schoolchildren, from kindergarten to 12th grade, a good, healthy and safe school year, and that we all get back to our normal routines soon.”