This week: Unveiling of First Temple-period finds at City of David An event to unveil finds discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority, dating to the period of the Kings of Judah - First Temple, will take place on Thursday at the City of David.



The event will see the participation of the Minister of Culture and Sports, the Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Director General of the Nature and Parks Authority and the Director General of the Ir David Foundation.

