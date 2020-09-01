|
12:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
Netanyahu: MOU on banking, finance signed with UAE
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the first memorandum of understanding had been signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the fields of banking and finance.
"I welcome the first understandings signed in Abu Dhabi. These understandings will help us promote mutual investment and extensive cooperation. We will soon announce further agreements in the fields of aviation, tourism, trade and more."
Last Briefs