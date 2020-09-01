Netanyahu to students: Hugging is not allowed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Galant, this morning (Tuesday, 1 September 2020), attended a ceremony to mark the start of the 2020-2021 school year at the Netaim school in Mevo Horon, in the Binyamin Regional Council area.

Prime Minister Netanyahu explained to the pupils about the coronavirus and called to follow the rules.

"In normal times, we would hug you like you remember from kindergarten. But hugs are not allowed today; this is the first lesson that we are saying. Every morning, you must remember that hugging is not allowed, that you need to maintain a little distance and that you need to wear a mask.

"The coronavirus is like a very, very small bug that you cannot see but if we are not careful, it will pass from one to the other."