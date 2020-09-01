Health Minister Edelstein starts the school year in Gush Etzion

Israel’s Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein went on a tour of schools in Gush Etzion this morning, at the “Givah Ha'zehubah” complex near Alon Shvut, along with Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne’eman, on the occasion of the opening of the 2020/21 school year.

Minister Edelstein wished the students a successful new year and stressed to them the importance of maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and the challenge as Minister of Health of opening the school year under the coronavirus.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman welcomed Minister Edelstein saying, "I thank Minister Yuli Edelstein who saw it appropriate to open this special school year with us in Gush Etzion. As someone who chose at the beginning of his journey when arriving in Israel to settle in Gush Etzion, this is an important and appropriate closing of the circle. "