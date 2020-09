10:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Prosecutor's statement against 2 men in Eilat suspected rape case Police are now filing a prosecutor's statement against two men from the north, the 27-year-old main suspects in the Eilat suspected rape case. ► ◄ Last Briefs