Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20
Report: 7 foreign fighters killed in alleged Israeli strikes on Syria
(AFP) Alleged Israeli strikes on Syria killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday in a new toll.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which had previously put the toll from Monday's strikes at five, said Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were among those killed in the attack on positions south of Damascus.
