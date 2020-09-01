Corona Cabinet: Start of school year in 'red' cities to be postponed

The Corona Cabinet, last night (Monday, 31 August 2020), unanimously approved that the start of the school year would be postponed in communities classified as 'red cities', except for special education and youth at risk. These institutions include: Primary schools, secondary schools, kindergartens, afternoon day care, conservatories and enrichment centers for the gifted.

It is anticipated that the Cabinet will hold another meeting on Thursday, 3 September, at which additional restrictions on red cities will be discussed. Therefore, in cities that will be placed under lockdown – classes will not start. For the additional communities that are also classified as red zones a discussion will be held regarding the opening of the school year.

The regulations will take effect immediately, as of today (Tuesday, 1 September 2020).

From the Cabinet decision: "Health considerations require that the start of the school year be prevented in red zones. Given the urgency of the matter, it was proposed to make use of the aforesaid article and determine that the regulations will take effect immediately."