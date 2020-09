09:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Insights into Judaism: An eye for an eye Read more Questions asked by congregants on issues in Jewish law, life and lore: An eye for an eye, finding a rabbi, a thought for Elul. ► ◄ Last Briefs