08:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Gush Etzion Council head opens school year Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman greeted Gush Etzion students this morning, at the start of the 2020/21 school year.

At the Achi School in Tekoa, Ne’eman said, “We have a challenging and interesting school year ahead of us, but I am confident that we will meet all of the academic and educational goals we set for ourselves with the opening of the school year. I am sure that also this year, high school students will achieve high marks on their matriculation exams and will display Torah values, “Derech Eretz” also while volunteering within the community. I also expect that our elementary and kindergarten students will be a source of pride as they are every year.”



Ne’eman said that the students will be studying in capsules and that all classrooms are being opened according to the Ministry of Health and Education guidelines.



He added, "This year we are experiencing an increase in students entering our educational institutions. This strengthens our communities here in Gush Etzion, and gives us hope for the future. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank and wish great success to our outstanding educational staff that we have here in Gush Etzion, and of course bless our students and their parents for a good new year."