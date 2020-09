07:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Hannity: Violence in US is preview of a Biden presidency Read more Hannity: Is it really a coincidence that far-left radicals are rioting in nearly every major city run by Democrats for decades? Subsc ► ◄ Last Briefs